Singapore’s core inflation edges up to 0.4% in September, above forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation rose to 0.4 per cent year-on-year in September, official data showed on Thursday (Oct 23), up from 0.3 per cent in the month before.

The rise was mainly driven by an increase in the prices of retail and other goods, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement.

The figure, which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs, was higher than the median forecast of 0.2 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices grew by 0.3 per cent in September.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items (CPI-All Items), picked up to 0.7 per cent year-on-year in September from 0.5 per cent in August, due to a larger increase in private transport prices, as well as rise in core inflation.

On a monthly basis, CPI-All Items inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - grew by 0.4 per cent in September.

The Consumer Price Index is commonly used in Singapore as a measure of consumer price changes in the economy.

It tracks the change in prices of a fixed basket of consumption goods and services commonly purchased by the general resident households over time.

The CPI-All Items provides a comprehensive overview of the prices of consumer goods and services.