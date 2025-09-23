Singapore’s core inflation at 0.3% in August, lowest in more than 4 years

SECTORS

In August, services inflation slowed to 0.4 per cent from 0.7 per cent the month before, amid a steeper decline in the costs of holiday expenses, airfares and inpatient services.

Accommodation inflation eased slightly to 0.4 per cent, due to a smaller increase in housing rents, while food inflation was unchanged at 1.1 per cent as a slight moderation in non-cooked food inflation was offset by a mild pickup in food services inflation, MAS and MTI said.

Electricity and gas inflation edged down to -5.7 per cent from -5.6 per cent in July. The cost of electricity and gas fell at a slightly quicker pace because of a larger decline in electricity prices, said MAS and MTI.

Private transport inflation rose to 2.4 per cent from 2.1 per cent in July on account of a larger increase in car prices, as well as a smaller decline in petrol prices.

Inflation of retail and other goods, which came in at -0.2 per cent in August, fell at a slower pace as the price of clothing and footwear rose, while that of telecommunication equipment registered a smaller decline.

OUTLOOK

MAS and MTI said that Singapore's imported inflation should remain moderate in the near term.

They noted that global crude oil prices remain below year-ago levels, and "food commodity price increased should also stay contained".

"Although the ongoing trade conflicts could be inflationary for some economies, their impact on Singapore’s import prices is likely to be offset by the disinflationary drags exerted by weaker global demand," they added.

Domestically, slower nominal wage growth and continuing increases in labour productivity should contribute to a moderation in unit labour costs. Enhanced government subsidies for essential services will also continue to dampen services inflation, said MAS and MTI.

MAS and MTI kept their projection for both core and overall inflation at an average between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent in 2025.

However, the inflation outlook in the quarters ahead is subject to both upside and downside risks.

"Geopolitical shocks could lift imported energy and shipping costs abruptly.

"Conversely, should global and domestic growth be more hesitant and weaker than anticipated, core inflation could stay low for longer," they said.