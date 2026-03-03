Singapore travel agencies offer refunds, alternatives as Middle East airspace closures disrupt upcoming trips

SINGAPORE: When news broke of airspace closures across the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend, travel agencies in Singapore scrambled to field enquiries from customers worried about their upcoming transits or trips.

EU Holidays, for example, had been prepared to send about 750 Singaporeans in 30 tour groups on holiday to destinations mainly in Europe this month.

Instead, it is now processing full refunds for some travellers, including 20 passengers who were set to fly to Egypt on Tuesday (Mar 3).

“We are also trying to get refunds from airlines, hotels and land operators. But (even) before we get confirmation, (as we want to) make sure that our customers feel very secure and taken care of, we do a full refund back to the customers first,” said Mr Ong Hanjie, director of EU Holidays.

For those affected by the airspace closures and flight cancellations, and unable to make it back home for now, Mr Ong said the agency is making sure they have a place to stay and a way to return as soon as possible.