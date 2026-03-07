Hugs and tears of joy as Singaporeans in the Middle East return home on repatriation flight

SINGAPORE: Cheers erupted as the first passengers on a repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman arrived in Singapore on Saturday night (Mar 7) to the relief of loved ones anxiously waiting for them.

Many family members had gathered at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 more than an hour before Singapore Airlines flight SQ8001 landed at about 9.20pm.

As the passengers left the baggage area, they were greeted with hugs, kisses and tears of joy by those closest to them.

The war in the Middle East entered its second week on Saturday, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian saying the country would never surrender and US President Donald Trump threatening to expand strikes to include new targets.

More than 150 Singaporeans and their dependents touched down safely on Saturday night, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"We are glad to see them reunite with their loved ones in Singapore," said the ministry.