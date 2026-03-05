'Very relieved': Passengers on first Dubai-Singapore flight since Middle East war began recount stressful journey home

SINGAPORE: The first flight carrying Singapore residents stranded in the Middle East touched down on Thursday morning (Mar 5), ending days of uncertainty for travellers stranded by the escalating war involving Iran.

Flight EK314, operated by Emirates, departed Dubai around 9pm local time on Wednesday and landed at Changi Airport just after 8.15am on Thursday.

Emirates had announced it would operate a limited number of repatriation and freighter flights on Tuesday and Wednesday amid the unfolding crisis.

Thursday's arrivals come as carriers worldwide continue to cancel or suspend services across the region, with hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran showing no sign of abating.

Mr Carl Rajoo, who had been stuck in Dubai for four days after a business trip, said he was “very relieved” to be back home.



The economist was supposed to fly back to Singapore last Saturday but was turned away upon reaching the airport in Dubai.

“I didn't even know the flight was cancelled, I was just arriving (at the airport). So it was a bit stressful,” he said.