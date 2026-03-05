Singapore to mount repatriation flight on Saturday to bring citizens home from Middle East

SINGAPORE: Singapore will operate a repatriation flight out of Muscat, Oman on Saturday (Mar 7) as the government steps up efforts to evacuate citizens caught in the escalating Middle East conflict.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang said on Thursday that about a quarter of Singaporeans who have e-registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have sought help to return home since the conflict began.

The flight from Muscat will serve Singaporeans currently in Oman and the United Arab Emirates – countries where about 60 per cent of e-registered Singaporeans are located.

"Our consular team and embassies have been working very hard on the ground to explore the arrangements," Ms Gan said. She added that this has involved navigating "challenging and difficult security situations" while coordinating with local authorities and airlines to secure departure options.

MFA has deployed crisis response teams to the region, including three officers in Muscat. Two more officers will be deployed to Riyadh in the coming days.

For Singaporeans stranded in Bahrain and Qatar, MFA will in the next few days launch assisted overland trips via bus to Riyadh, where the airport remains open and commercial flights are available.

"We will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have recently indicated to us that they would like assistance to return to Singapore," Ms Gan said.

She added that MFA is also working with airlines and local authorities to explore the feasibility of further repatriation flights, taking into account flight routes and airport reopening schedules.

Ms Gan urged Singaporeans in the Middle East region to seek shelter and heed the advice of local authorities.

She also encouraged those who have yet to e-register with MFA to do so, as this will allow the ministry to reach out to them with useful information.