Singaporeans in Middle East asked to indicate interest in 'assisted departure' amid airport closures

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and its overseas missions in the Middle East are conducting a survey to gauge the interest of Singaporeans in the region who may require assistance to return home, amid ongoing airport closures in parts of the region.



Several global airlines have cancelled or delayed their flights across the Middle East as hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran continued into a fourth day.

The survey is to assess interest in assisted departures and is not a confirmation that evacuation operations will be mounted, said MFA on Tuesday (Mar 3).

"Please note that it may not be feasible to facilitate departures from all regions and airports," the ministry added.

"Based on the current status of airports functioning in the region, you may be required to travel to a neighbouring country for safe passage out of the region. This may include overland travel through congested checkpoints."

MFA said the following routes are being considered:

Dubai to Muscat (approximately seven to nine hours)

Abu Dhabi to Muscat (eight to 10 hours)

Doha to Riyadh/Jeddah (seven hours to Riyadh, 17 hours to Jeddah)

Amman to Jeddah (15 hours)

Singaporeans who choose to depart would be responsible for all associated costs, including air tickets, land transportation, travel documentation, visas and temporary accommodation.

Those wishing to indicate their interest can do so via an online survey.

Singaporeans in the Middle East are also encouraged to eRegister their presence with MFA to receive updates on any organised operations.