Singapore firms in Middle East say staff safe, operations largely unaffected by war

SINGAPORE: Singapore firms with operations in the Middle East have reported little disruption to their business so far, with staff safe and contingency plans in place as the conflict continues.

Companies told CNA they are maintaining regular contact with employees on the ground and have restricted business travel to and from the region.

The war in the Middle East erupted on Feb 28, and Singapore has since facilitated flights to repatriate citizens from the region.

Surbana Jurong, an engineering and urban infrastructure consultancy, said its offices in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have shifted to work-from-home arrangements, to be adjusted as the situation develops.

Its other offices in the region have reopened progressively, the firm added. However, all business travel to and within the Middle East had been suspended, and Singaporean employees who had been visiting its Middle East offices have returned home safely.

Technology, defence and engineering firm ST Engineering said about 40 Singaporean employees remain in the region, and all are safe and accounted for.

“We have a well-established business continuity plan, which we activated once alerted of the situation in the Middle East,” the company said. “Our employees' safety and well‑being are our top priority, and we remain in close and regular contact with them while monitoring the situation closely.”

Offshore marine firm Seatrium said its direct exposure to affected areas is limited, with no major projects in the region on its current order book. A spokesperson said the firm is monitoring developments and is in constant contact with team members in the region.