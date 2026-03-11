'We can't be thankful enough': First RSAF evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Seeing Singaporean soldiers on the Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Tuesday (Mar 10) brought Ms Malathi Keshvani a distinct sense of comfort.

Ms Malathi, her husband and two children were among the 218 Singaporeans and their dependents who arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on the first military evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"The way they spoke to us, the Singapore way of making you feel. When you hear these things, you feel like 'oh you're already home'.

"And then the pilot said it is an honour to get you home - I mean, what beats that? And we already felt safe, although we knew we were going to fly through the airspace.

"There was that little bit of (fear) for me, but the moment the pilot said that, I felt like okay, we are safe."

The evacuation flight departed Riyadh at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

It was the first of two military flights from Saudi Arabia to evacuate Singaporeans in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East war.

The second flight is being planned for Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that although Singapore had arranged several commercial flights to bring Singaporeans home, some locations were not accessible through commercial flights. That was why the RSAF A330 MRTT was deployed.

He thanked Saudi Arabia and Singapore's other partners in the region for their support in facilitating the evacuation flights.

"To our fellow Singaporeans who remain in the region: please stay vigilant, look out for one another, and ensure you are e-registered with MFA so that we can reach you quickly if needed," he added.