Singapore's rule of law a ‘continuing endeavour’ as future generations face unfamiliar challenges: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: The rule of law in Singapore is a "continuing endeavour" for future generations as they face novel and unfamiliar challenges, such as artificial intelligence, online harms and misinformation, as well as climate change and geopolitical uncertainty, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jul 28).

While the country has been served well by sound laws, strong institutions and civic trust, Mr Lee said the rule of law "is never a finished project" amid these challenges.

"Artificial intelligence will raise new questions about accountability, responsibility, and human agency. Digital technologies will continue to test established legal concepts," said Mr Lee, adding that there will be difficult policy and governance challenges arising from demographic shifts, climate change and geopolitics.

"Such issues will not have straightforward answers," he said.

To that end, Mr Lee said the next chapter of Singapore's legal story is not about preserving what was inherited, but will be about building upon its foundations "to keep our laws relevant, our Constitution fit for purpose, our institutions trusted, and our society imbued with the values and norms that make the rule of law possible."

Each generation must adapt the legal system to new realities and pass it on, "updated and improved", to the next generation, he added.

Mr Lee was speaking at the launch of a four-volume book series documenting Singapore's legal reform journey over the past 25 years, held as part of SGLaw200, which marks the 200th anniversary of the country's modern legal system.

Held at the Gardens by the Bay, the event was attended by about 200 guests, including members of the legal sector, as well as the editors and contributors to the series. The four-volume series covers criminal, public and family law; civil justice, restructuring and insolvency, and intellectual property; international dispute resolution; and legal innovations and the COVID-19 pandemic.