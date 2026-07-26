Lawyer attrition concerns need to be taken seriously, more data needed: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Issues raised about lawyer attrition and workplace culture must be taken seriously, but more detailed and objective data is needed to assess the extent of the problem, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Sunday (Jul 26).

At the same time, aspiring lawyers should be aware of the high pressure that "comes with the territory", he added.

Speaking at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Law freshmen inauguration ceremony on Sunday, Mr Shanmugam referred to a recent Law Society study on lawyer attrition.

The study identified issues including long working hours, toxic workplace culture, pressure, derogatory or unfair treatment in court, concerns over whether legal practice remains a sustainable career and the impact of artificial intelligence on lawyers.

Mr Shanmugam said official figures showed attrition had remained "broadly stable" over the past decade.

Citing data Minister for Law Edwin Tong gave in Parliament in May, Mr Shanmugam said that about 60 per cent of lawyers remained in practice after five years between 2015 and 2024, while about 40 per cent remained after 10 years.

Over the same period, the number of practising Singapore lawyers grew by 26 per cent, while the number of in-house counsel increased by about one-third to around 4,800.

"The rate of attrition is stable over the past 10 years. And the size of the profession has grown steadily.

"But that does not mean there is no problem, and everything is okay," he said.