Lawyer attrition a systemic problem driven by toxic culture, bullying, court pressures: LawSoc study

SINGAPORE: Lawyers are leaving private practice amid toxic workplace cultures, bullying, unreasonable workloads and a profession that intrudes into their personal lives, according to a study commissioned by the Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc).

The Legal Profession Sustainability Study released on Tuesday (Jun 23) also found that some respondents felt law schools had not adequately prepared them for the realities of legal practice, and cited multiple lawyers saying that they were "scolded, ridiculed or publicly humiliated" by judicial officers over inflexible court timelines.

The four-year study was conducted by research firm Anthro Insights for LawSoc, and surveyed 855 practising and former lawyers and drew on 31 in-depth interviews with members of the legal community, including former judges, senior practitioners, junior lawyers and lawyers who had left the practice.

The 223-page report was commissioned by the late LawSoc president Adrian Tan, who had warned in 2022 that young lawyers were facing a “perfect storm” of record-high departures and record-low entrants into the profession. Mr Tan died on Jul 8, 2023.

“The legal profession now possesses systematic evidence about why lawyers leave and what might keep them,” the report stated in its executive summary, adding that "attrition stems not from individual failings, but from structural and cultural conditions that may have remained unchanged for decades".

The study found that workplace culture and its association with poorer mental health were among the strongest factors associated with lawyers leaving private practice and, in some cases, the profession altogether.

“Current interventions appear to fall short because they treat symptoms while underlying conditions continue to generate harm.

"This evidence points to the need for close collaboration across the legal ecosystem."

The study's findings add to longstanding concerns about lawyer attrition that have also been raised by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who said in April that one in three new lawyers may quit within three years due to workload and poor culture. Minister for Law Edwin Tong has also addressed the issue in parliament, noting that lawyers leave the profession for a variety of reasons.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said the study's findings should be taken seriously and considered carefully.

"The findings reported in the study touch on a range of issues from across a broad spectrum of the legal profession, identifying various organisational and practice related stress points, alongside the economic realities of legal practice," a spokesperson said.

Describing Singapore's legal talent as a "precious asset", the spokesperson said it was important to have an open and honest conversation about sustaining the balance between industry demands, professional development, individual wellbeing and the long-term sustainability of the legal practice.

Responding to the study, Chief Justice Menon said that an effective justice system relied on mutual respect, collaboration, and "a shared commitment to sustainability between the Bench and the Bar".

"While we must maintain the high standards necessary to deliver timely justice, our courtrooms must always remain places of dignity, professionalism and mutual respect. We hold all our judges and judicial officers to these strict tenets of conduct."

A judiciary spokesperson said it takes the findings seriously, adding that the study identified multiple drivers of stress and attrition that would require action across the legal ecosystem.

"A resilient legal profession is essential to the administration of justice. While the courts must maintain the rigorous standards expected by the public, the judiciary recognises that the long-term sustainability of the profession is vital to upholding those standards," the spokesperson said.

To this end, a Judiciary–Law Society Joint Working Committee will be established to address the feedback within the courts' purview.

The committee will be led by Supreme Court chief executive Juthika Ramanathan and Registrar Jill Tan representing the judiciary, and LawSoc's Young Lawyers Committee co-chairpersons, Ms Charmaine Yap and Mr Darryl Chew, and Senior Counsel Lok Vi Ming, among others, representing LawSoc.

LawSoc has also convened a task force to examine the findings and its implications, as well as to come up with recommendations.

LawSoc's Task Force on the Fulfilment and Sustainability of Younger Lawyers will be led by Ms Yap and Mr Chew.

MinLaw said it welcomed the establishment of the task force and the working committee as immediate steps, adding that it will continue working with relevant parties across the legal sector through continued engagement and the Future of the Legal Profession Committee, which was established in December 2025.

"MinLaw recognises that long-term sustainability is essential to a resilient and robust legal sector that can grow and serve Singapore well, and remains committed to supporting efforts that strengthen and sustain it," its spokesperson said.