Former Transport Minister S Iswaran no longer under prison custody

SINGAPORE: Former Transport Minister S Iswaran is no longer under the custody of the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), the agency told CNA.

It said on Friday (Jun 6) that Mr Iswaran had completed his emplacement on the Home Detention Scheme.

SPS did not specify when Mr Iswaran completed his emplacement or when he will conclude his 12-month sentence.

Factoring in a remission period, which is available to inmates who have served two-thirds of their sentence, Mr Iswaran could have been released on remission from Friday.

Mr Iswaran was placed on home detention on Feb 7 this year to serve the remainder of his sentence at his residence under specific conditions.

He pleaded guilty on Sep 24, 2024, to four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which forbids all public servants from obtaining any valuable thing from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

These were for obtaining valuables from Singapore GP majority shareholder Ong Beng Seng and construction boss Lum Kok Seng while he held portfolios that had official dealings with the two men.

Iswaran also pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing justice by belatedly repaying the cost of a flight to Doha.

Another 30 charges under Section 165 were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Oct 3, 2024, and he began serving his sentence on Oct 7, 2024.

Ong's case is still pending before the courts.

Editor's note: This article previously stated that Mr Iswaran had completed his jail term. It has been corrected to reflect that he has been released on remission after completing two-thirds of his sentence. We apologise for the error.