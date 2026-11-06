SAF's Digital and Intelligence Service launches new training command to keep pace with evolving threats
Threats today may differ significantly from those in the past, making it necessary to continually adapt training methods, said the head of the command's development office.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) fourth service, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), launched a new training command on Friday (Nov 6) to better equip its personnel to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and threats.
The DIS Training Command (DTCOM), which was inaugurated at a ceremony at Bukit Panjang Camp, brings together the service's training entities to provide a more coordinated and structured approach to training.
It will equip personnel with the competencies needed to operate effectively across six domains: intelligence; cybersecurity; digital; command, control, communications and computers (C4); electronic protection; and information defence, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release.
"Through a more coordinated and centralised approach to training and professional development, DTCOM will strengthen the DIS’s ability to develop a skilled, adaptable and operationally ready workforce," said MINDEF.
In his address at the ceremony, DIS chief Major-General (MG) Lee Yi-Jin said the SAF looks at DIS personnel "to be deep experts in their respective crafts".
"But expertise in our fields has a short shelf life. Technologies advance, threats evolve, and established ways of working can quickly become obsolete," he said.
DTCOM’s role is therefore "to develop mastery", while ensuring that the skills and knowledge of personnel remain current and relevant, he said.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the launch, Military Expert 5 (ME5) Quek Sheng Quan, who will head the training command's development office, said the rapidly changing digital landscape presents new challenges.
Threats today may differ significantly from those in the past, making it necessary to continually adapt training methods, he said.
He added that the new training command aims to equip personnel with expertise in cyber and digital technologies to respond effectively in a complex security environment.
Real-world experiences and lessons learnt are also incorporated into the curriculum, ME5 Quek said. "This approach ensures training remains relevant, practical and responsive to emerging threats."
ME7 Steven Lim, who will serve as commander of DTCOM, said continuous learning and innovation would help develop future-ready personnel, who can improve how the SAF makes decisions during operations and contribute to safeguarding Singapore's digital domain.
"Ultimately, technology alone does not determine our ability to defend Singapore. It is the people behind these technologies who make the difference," said ME7 Lim, who is also head of DIS training.
SPECIALISED TRAINING SCHOOLS
DTCOM will be responsible for developing and delivering training for all DIS vocations, spanning the "full breadth" of a personnel's career, from foundational to intermediate- and advanced-level expertise and leadership development, MINDEF said.
It will comprise specialised training schools and units across the six domains, with more to be established progressively in 2027.
Existing schools include the Imagery and Geospatial School, which trains personnel to produce intelligence products such as maps for SAF training and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
Another is the newly-launched Advanced School for Continuous Education and Development, a dedicated institution for continuous learning and professional development that provides "out-of-schoolhouse" learning pathways to support personnel's growth throughout their careers.
Among the schools planned for 2027 is the Intelligence Technology and Analysis School, which will train personnel to tap digital and artificial intelligence technologies to better identify emerging threats to Singapore.
A Joint Intelligence School will also be established to train intelligence professionals to assess security developments and their implications for Singapore, while strengthening their understanding of the broader strategic and operational environment.
SUPPORTING THE WIDER SAF
Beyond strengthening the DIS’s capabilities, the new command will also contribute to the SAF’s overall operational readiness, MINDEF said.
Equipping DIS personnel with the expertise to operate in an increasingly complex digital environment will raise the service’s ability to support the wider SAF in conducting integrated and effective operations, it added.
DTCOM will also boost training and professional development for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen), who play an important role in sustaining the DIS's capabilities.
"Through structured training and opportunities to deepen their competencies, the DIS’s NSmen will be better equipped to keep pace with technological developments and adapt to evolving operational requirements," the ministry said.
This ensures that DIS personnel remain proficient in their respective roles and are better prepared to support the SAF's operational needs, it added.