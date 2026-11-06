SAF's Digital and Intelligence Service launches new training command to keep pace with evolving threats

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) fourth service, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), launched a new training command on Friday (Nov 6) to better equip its personnel to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and threats.

The DIS Training Command (DTCOM), which was inaugurated at a ceremony at Bukit Panjang Camp, brings together the service's training entities to provide a more coordinated and structured approach to training.

It will equip personnel with the competencies needed to operate effectively across six domains: intelligence; cybersecurity; digital; command, control, communications and computers (C4); electronic protection; and information defence, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release.

"Through a more coordinated and centralised approach to training and professional development, DTCOM will strengthen the DIS’s ability to develop a skilled, adaptable and operationally ready workforce," said MINDEF.

In his address at the ceremony, DIS chief Major-General (MG) Lee Yi-Jin said the SAF looks at DIS personnel "to be deep experts in their respective crafts".

"But expertise in our fields has a short shelf life. Technologies advance, threats evolve, and established ways of working can quickly become obsolete," he said.

DTCOM’s role is therefore "to develop mastery", while ensuring that the skills and knowledge of personnel remain current and relevant, he said.