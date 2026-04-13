Police investigating misconduct allegations raised by former youth sailor

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating misconduct claims made by a former youth sailor on social media.

In a statement on Sunday (Apr 13), the Singapore Sailing Federation said it was aware of “serious allegations of misconduct posted online by a former athlete involving another athlete”.

The claims relate to incidents in 2022 and 2023.

The federation added that it had filed reports with the police and the Safe Sport Commission on Apr 7 “to enable authorities to conduct the necessary investigations and provide appropriate support”.

Responding to CNA queries, police confirmed on Monday that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, the former athlete, who was a minor at the time, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate in 2022 when she was with the National Sailing Centre.

The federation said it was committed to the Safe Sport Unified Code and "maintaining a sporting environment free from all forms of harassment".

Launched in November 2021, the code lists industry-wide guidelines on what constitutes sexual, physical and psychological misconduct and other inappropriate behaviour.



"As the matter is currently under official investigation, we are unable to comment further," the federation said.



"We urge the public to respect the privacy of all parties involved and to refrain from speculation while legal processes are underway."