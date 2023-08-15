New private home sales in July surge to highest since November 2021

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore soared in July, hitting its highest level since November 2021, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Excluding executive condominiums, the 1,412 units sold marked a significant jump from the 278 units sold in June.

The figure was also 68.9 per cent more than the 836 units sold in the same month last year.

Analysts said the increase was driven by four major project launches after the June holidays: Grand Dunman, Lentor Hills Residences, Pinetree Hill and The Myst.

"The four major non-landed project launches in July accounted for 82.1 per cent of July’s total sales," said Huttons Asia senior director Lee Sze Teck.

A total of 2,156 units were launched in July, the highest number since January 2021 when 2,600 units were released. In July 2022, 408 units were launched.

OrangeTee and Tie senior vice president Ms Christine Sun said: "New home sales tend to be volatile, which fluctuates according to the number of new projects launched in a month."

Analysts added that the lunar seventh month, which is from Aug 16 to Sep 14, also played a part in July's sales.

Ms Sun said that developers brought forward the sales launches ahead of the lunar seventh month, which is deemed by some buyers to be an "inauspicious period to purchase a big-ticket item".

Mr Lee added: "Most developers will avoid project launches during this period. That is probably why there will be another five launches, including one executive condominium, in the first 2 weeks of August."