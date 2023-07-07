Commentary: Will fresh supply of private homes ease property prices in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: News that Singapore’s private home prices have fallen for the first time in three years seem to indicate that the property market is finally stabilising.

Home prices in Singapore have long been on an upward trajectory because of a supply crunch in private residential property. The disruption caused by COVID-19 on the construction sector led to fewer homes getting completed and the government holding on releasing land for development. The perceived lack of new homes, coupled with strong demand, pushed housing prices to record highs.

To ensure a healthy and sustainable property market, the government stepped in with cooling measures to control demand from foreign buyers and restrict purchases of multiple homes.

The government also boosted the supply of private housing to cater to the robust buying trend. In fact, the supply of private housing in the Confirmed List of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme increased by 26 per cent in the second half of 2023 compared to the first half. The total supply for 2023 is around 9,250 units, marking the highest figure in a decade.