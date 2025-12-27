Woman charged with vandalising Salvation Army premises and properties
The 43-year-old Australian allegedly spray-painted what the police described as "offensive words" on the building's walls and three vans belonging to the Christian charity.
SINGAPORE: An Australian woman was charged on Saturday (Dec 27) with vandalism, after allegedly spray painting what the police described as "offensive words" at The Salvation Army.
Dianna Ong, 43, is accused of committing the offence at 6.35am on Christmas Day at Praisehaven - The Salvation Army, located at Upper Bukit Timah.
The police said they received a call for assistance at about 9.15am that day. Officers found "offensive words" scribbled on the premises and on properties belonging to the Christian Charity, including the building's walls and three vans.
The police said they "take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony".
Ong, a Chinese Australian, was arrested on the same day. She will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination and her case will be heard again on Jan 9.
If convicted, Ong faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,600) or imprisonment for up to three years. Offenders may also be sentenced to between three and eight strokes of the cane, although women are not liable for caning under the law.