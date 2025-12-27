Woman charged with vandalising Salvation Army premises and properties

The police said they "take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony".

Ong, a Chinese Australian, was arrested on the same day. She will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination and her case will be heard again on Jan 9.

If convicted, Ong faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,600) or imprisonment for up to three years. Offenders may also be sentenced to between three and eight strokes of the cane, although women are not liable for caning under the law.