Former lawyer and Beam Artistes founder Samuel Seow dies at 53

SINGAPORE: Former lawyer Samuel Seow, 53, died on Saturday (Jul 25).



Local filmmaker Kelvin Sng confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Received the most shocking news last night that my Godfather Samuel Seow has passed on," he wrote.



"He became my godparent back in 2010 when I was baptised as a Catholic. Despite whatever that happened over the years, I choose to remember the good times and his goodness," he added.



Citing a statement from a family friend, The Straits Times reported that Seow died of a heart attack.



“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Samuel, who passed away peacefully in his sleep last night,” read the statement.



Seow founded artiste management firm Beam Artistes in 2010, which organises the Manhunt pageant. The company's latest competition Masters of the World is set to kick off in September.



CNA has contacted Beam Artistes for more information.



Seow was disbarred in May 2022 for physically and verbally abusing his employees in 2018. He was subsequently sentenced to four weeks' jail and fined over the incident.