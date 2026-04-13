SATS supporting Jazeera Airways’ cargo operations to maintain supply chains in Kuwait

SINGAPORE: Air cargo handler SATS is supporting cargo operations for Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways in Dammam to help maintain Kuwait’s supply chains, the companies announced in a joint press release on Monday (Apr 13).

This comes as Jazeera Airways established alternative air-land connections to Kuwait, including in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, following the closure of the Kuwait International Airport amid the war in the region.

SATS is serving as the cargo handler for Jazeera’s Airbus A320neo aircraft operating from its dual base at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, the companies said.

The SATS station in Dammam began managing all air cargo shipments for Jazeera Airways on Mar 26.

This includes general cargo and perishables such as frozen meats, fruit and vegetables, which are then transported overland to Kuwait.

The initiative is part of Jazeera Airways’ efforts to support Kuwait’s supply logistics during the war in the Middle East, the companies noted.

“Through the movement of passengers and essential cargo such as food, pharmaceutical supplies, and critical spare parts, we hope to help maintain and keep vital air cargo connectivity open into Kuwait during this challenging period,” said SATS APAC Gateway Services’ CEO Bob Chi.

Jazeera Airways’ CEO Barathan Pasupathi noted that the airline's partnership with SATS was a key part of efforts to keep Kuwait connected.

He said that the airline's partnership with SATS "is a critical part of this effort, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of essential cargo including food items and other vital supplies".

“Together, we are not only maintaining connectivity, but reinforcing a lifeline for the community and the wider economy during this period.”

SATS operates three cargo facilities in Saudi Arabia – in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. The company also has a cargo facility in Oman.

“SATS stands ready to support the movement of emergency supplies from air hubs in Saudi Arabia and Oman to Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” it said.