US military to begin blockade of Iranian ports on Monday

TEHRAN: The US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday (Apr 13), after talks between the warring sides in Pakistan collapsed with President Donald Trump blaming the Islamic republic's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Trump had announced on social media he would blockade the strategic Strait of Hormuz trading route that he has been demanding Tehran fully reopen, after his vice president, JD Vance left negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Sunday.

The stall in talks dashed global hopes of a deal to permanently end the war that has killed thousands and thrown the global economy into turmoil since it began in late February.

As negotiating teams flew out, mediator Pakistan said it would keep facilitating their dialogue and has called on both sides to honour the fragile two-week ceasefire struck last week that experts said could be put at risk by any maritime military blockade.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," US Central Command said in a statement, adding it would begin at 1400 GMT (10pm, Singapore time) on Monday.

US forces would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, it added.

Trump on his Truth Social platform confirmed the US military's statement, a more limited operation than envisaged in his earlier post that asserted all ships trying to enter or exit the strait would be blocked.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had warned before the US military announcement that they had full control of traffic through Hormuz and would trap any challenger "in a deadly vortex".

In his lengthy social media post, Trump said on Sunday his goal was to clear the strait of mines and reopen it to all shipping and that Iran must not be allowed to profit from controlling the waterway.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said. "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

Oil prices - which tumbled last week after the temporary ceasefire - jumped around 8 per cent Monday, with both key WTI and Brent contracts topping US$100 a barrel.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in Pakistan, said Tehran would "not bow to any threats" from Washington, while navy chief Shahram Irani called Trump's blockade threat "ridiculous".

After the highest-level US-Iran talks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution failed to deliver a deal, Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Araghchi blamed "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and (a) blockade" that prevented an agreement he said they were "just inches away from".

Trump told reporters on Sunday he was ambivalent on the prospect of talks continuing with Iran.

"I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine," he said.