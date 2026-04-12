Trump says makes 'no difference' to him if Iran, US reach deal

The account was denied by Iran, which has exerted power over the narrow waterway and with it the world's oil supply in retaliation for the attack launched on February 28 by the United States and Israel.



"We have minesweepers out there. We're sweeping the strait," Trump said.



"We'll open up the strait even though we don't use it, because we have a lot of other countries in the world that do use it that are either afraid or weak or cheap," Trump said.



He again voiced frustration with allies from NATO, who stayed on the sidelines during the war, and who were not consulted in advance.



"We were not helped by NATO, that I can tell you," Trump said.