US and Iran begin direct talks in Pakistan, seeking end to six-week war

ISLAMABAD: Senior Iranian and American officials began negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday (Apr 11), Iranian media reported, in a bid to bring to an end the Middle East war which plunged the region into violence and sent shockwaves through the world economy.

According to Iran's state-run news agency, three-party talks with the US, Iran and Pakistan were started after a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and other Iranian preconditions were met.

The talks - which the United States did not immediately confirm or comment on - came after US and Iranian officials met separately with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both sides had arrived at Islamabad's Serena Hotel when the Iranian delegation, led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, met Sharif.

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with the Pakistani prime minister afterwards.

"Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the prime minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region," Sharif's office said.

"The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region."