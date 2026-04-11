Iran's new supreme leader has severe and disfiguring wounds, sources say

DUBAI: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries suffered in the airstrike that killed his father at the beginning of the war, three people close to his inner circle told Reuters.

Khamenei's face was disfigured in the attack on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran and he suffered a significant injury to one or both legs, all three sources said.

The 56-year-old is nonetheless recovering from his wounds and remains mentally sharp, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He is taking part in meetings with senior officials via audio conferencing and is engaged in decision-making on major issues, including the war and negotiations with Washington, two of them said.

The question of whether Khamenei's health allows him to run state affairs comes during Iran's moment of gravest peril for decades, with high-stakes peace talks with the United States opening in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday (Apr 11).

The accounts of the people close to Khamenei's inner circle provide the most detailed description of the leader's condition for weeks. Reuters couldn't independently verify their descriptions.

Khamenei's whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his father's replacement on March 8.

Iran's United Nations mission did not respond to Reuters questions about the extent of Khamenei's injuries or the reason he has not yet appeared in any images or recordings.