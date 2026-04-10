Five things to know about the planned Iran-US talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is due to host talks between Iran and the United States in a bid to turn a fragile two-week ceasefire into a lasting end to a war that has roiled global energy markets.

Here are five things to know about the Islamabad talks:

THE WAR BEHIND THE TALKS

On Feb 28, the US and Israel launched deadly coordinated strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and struck Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

More than 3,000 people were killed in Iran in five weeks, according to Iranian media and US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Tehran responded by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and gas passes, sending energy prices soaring and disrupting trade worldwide.

On Wednesday (Apr 8), the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan. The ceasefire is expected to expire on Apr 22.