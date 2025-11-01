38 people arrested for allegedly providing their YouTrip accounts to scammers
The arrests follow a surge in scam cases in September and October, where victims reported losing money through fraudulent PayNow QR codes generated through YouTrip.
SINGAPORE: The police have arrested 38 people suspected of acting as money mules for scammers by selling or renting their YouTrip accounts for monetary gains.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the scammers had exploited multiple scam types to instruct victims to make multiple payments through YouTrip QR codes, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Nov 1).
These included e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government officials impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams, said the police in a news release.
The 38 suspects, aged between 15 and 52, were arrested during a four-day operation conducted between Oct 28 and Oct 31, said SPF.
They were "arrested for allegedly selling or renting their payment accounts to criminal syndicates for monetary gains".
"Preliminary investigations revealed that they had also handed over their payment cards and login credentials to the scam syndicates to facilitate fund withdrawals."
Nine other people, aged between 16 and 55, are also being investigated, said the police.
During the investigations, one of the suspects - a 55-year-old woman - was found to be a victim of an internet love scam who had opened a YouTrip account under the instructions of scammers, the police said.
She lost around S$300,000 (US$231,000).
HOW THE ACCOUNTS WERE USED
According to the police, the scammers generated PayNow QR codes through YouTrip and sent them to victims under false pretences, claiming the codes were required for legitimate payments or account verification.
When the victims scanned those codes using their internet banking applications and confirmed the transactions, their money was transferred directly into the scammers' YouTrip wallets.
According to YouTrip, PayNow QR codes generated through its platform are to be used to top up YouTrip wallets with money from the user’s bank account, and are not intended to be used as a third-party transfer service.
Police investigations revealed that the funds in the scammers' YouTrip accounts were mainly withdrawn from overseas ATMs on the same day the scams occurred.
"In some cases, the stolen money was quickly moved out of the YouTrip accounts through online transfers or digital payments, effectively emptying the accounts."
The suspected money mules had responded to messages on Telegram advertising the buying or renting of one's YouTrip accounts, with promises of fast and easy cash, said SPF.
"Since September, the Police have disrupted 335 Telegram monikers advertising such services," it added.
The suspects are being investigated for cheating, facilitating unauthorised access to computer material and money laundering.
If convicted of cheating, they could face up to three years’ jail, a fine or both.
Anyone found guilty of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material may face up to two years’ jail, a fine or both, on a first conviction.
The offence of money laundering carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.
NEW MEASURES AGAINST SCAM MULES
Authorities have been stepping up efforts to clamp down on scammers and their mules.
New measures to restrict scam mules’ access to facilities that could be exploited for scams came into effect in October. These include financial, telecommunications and Singpass or Corppass services.
Under these restrictions, scam mules may be barred from using banking services that enable the movement of illicit funds. These include card-based transactions, ATM withdrawals and online banking through the Internet or mobile platforms.
Their access to their Singpass accounts could also be restricted, preventing them from opening bank accounts or from registering for other high-risk services.
"The arrested persons will face restrictions calibrated according to the risks posed by each person, taking into consideration their basic financial and communication needs," said the police.
SPF said it takes a "serious stance" against anyone who may be involved in scams.
"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," it said.