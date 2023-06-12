School bus operators may hire more foreigners to ease driver shortage: MOE
Other measures to address the shortage of school bus drivers include allowing operators to designate common pick-up and drop-off points.
SINGAPORE: Selected school bus operators will be allowed to hire more foreign drivers to ease the manpower crunch that has forced some companies to terminate their contracts.
This was among the measures announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday (Jun 12) to address issues faced by school bus operators.
They can submit their applications to MOE to request a higher foreign worker quota for school bus drivers on a "time-limited basis".
"We will work closely with operators to phase in more foreign workers based on their needs, taking into consideration the extent of their participation in serving our schools, as well as their demonstrated continued efforts to actively recruit local school bus drivers," the ministry said in a media release.
The school bus contract template will also be revised to allow operators to submit two sets of bus fares for both the initial contract and option periods. This would allow them to take expected cost increases into account, instead of being contractually bound to the same fares for the whole contract period.
Schools select school bus operators through a competitive bidding process using a contract template provided by MOE.
A typical school bus operator contract lasts four years, with a two-year initial contract period and an option period of another two years.
The revised template will take effect for new contracts awarded to operators for their services from 2024, said MOE.
The ministry noted that the recent shortage of drivers and rising cost pressures have made it more challenging for school bus operators to sustain their operations.
It said it received "persistent feedback" in the past year from operators about losing their school bus drivers and the difficulties in recruiting local drivers.
"To ensure the viability of the school bus sector, the Ministry of Education has engaged bus associations and operators on measures to alleviate their operational constraints," it added.
OTHER MEASURES TO HELP SCHOOL BUS OPERATORS
Other revisions to the school bus contract template include giving operators greater flexibility in discussing their service provisions with schools and parents.
For instance, operators may designate common pick-up and drop-off points.
This could help them ferry more students on each school bus route and, where appropriate, use larger-capacity buses.
"Such an arrangement would not only help operators cope with fewer drivers, but may also help reduce the overall journey time due to fewer stops, as well as allow for later boarding times for students who are picked up first," said MOE.
Under the revised contract provisions, bus operators will also be required to transport students living within 4km of their schools, down from 6km previously.
Parents who live further away can still request the bus operator to offer the service, and the operator can consider the request on a “best-effort basis”. They can offer the service at a negotiated price that is not contractually capped, said MOE.
“While these measures aim to ensure the continuity of school bus services, operators may need to continue to adjust their operations to manage their constraints," the ministry added.
"These may include investing resources to hire and train new drivers and adjusting bus fares to reflect the costs of operations."
The Education Ministry said parents who are considering school choices for their child are encouraged to consider primary schools that are nearer to home and take into account the transport options available.