Which schools will cut their Primary 1 intake in the 2026 registration exercise?

Maris Stella High School (Primary) will see the biggest increase of 60 spots, with the school taking in girls from 2027.

Gongshang Primary School, which was among the most oversubscribed schools in recent years’ registration exercises, will accept 40 more students.

By accepting 30 more students, Pioneer Primary will now have the most vacancies, with 380.

It takes over the top spot from Nanyang Primary, which took in 390 students in the 2025 Primary 1 registration exercise.

The school, which was oversubscribed in Phases 2A, 2B and 2C last year, will cut its intake by 30.

Red Swastika School and Tao Nan School, which were also oversubscribed in all three phases in 2025, will decrease their intakes by 30 each.

Clementi Primary School will see the biggest drop, with 80 fewer spaces in this year’s registration exercise.

MOE said on Wednesday it would gradually reduce the Primary 1 intake for the majority of primary schools over the next few years due to significant falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years.

"This will minimise the need for school mergers or relocations, and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore," it added.

The ministry said it would continue to review the demand for Primary 1 places based on birth cohort sizes and planned future housing developments, it said, adding that it will ensure that there are enough spots for every child at the national and regional levels.

This year's registration exercise will begin on Jun 30 and run until Oct 30.