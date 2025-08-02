SDP launches policy, community projects as part of blueprint for next General Election

SINGAPORE: The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday (Aug 2) launched projects to push for electoral reform and ramp-up grassroots engagement, as part of a strategy leading up to the next General Election.

The initiatives come under a five-year blueprint called Roadmap2030, which also includes efforts to revitalise the SDP’s youth and women’s wings.

The road map was unveiled at the party’s 45th anniversary celebration, held at its headquarters in Bukit Batok, and comes on the back of this year’s General Election, where the SDP lost in all four constituencies it contested.

SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan came closest to entering parliament, securing 46.82 per cent of the vote in a battle for Sembawang West SMC.

Weeks later, he told reporters that the SDP would not “retreat” despite their election losses. “What we’re going to be doing is embarking on this renew, rebuild, reignite campaign,” he said then.

Speaking at the start of Saturday’s event, party chairman Paul Tambyah said Roadmap2030 was about how the SDP was going to attempt the "impossible".

“For those of you who have followed the SDP for the last 45 years, you will know if something cannot be done, we try and do it,” he said.

FIVE GOALS, THREE PHASES

Mr Egan Hwan, 36, coordinator of Roadmap2030, said it was a need for party “organisation” which prompted the creation of a five-year plan.

“What the party really experienced was a strong surge of support post-GE2025, and from there, we realised that we really did need to make sure that we needed to continue the passion,” he said.

Objectives include championing the rights and welfare of ordinary Singaporeans; promoting a more democratic and open political system; building strong community engagement and trust; developing “future-ready” leadership; and offering credible alternative policy solutions, said Mr Hwan.

He added that the SDP plans to roll out the road map over three phases: foundation; growth and mobilisation; and transformation.

Dr Chee and Dr Tambyah did not present the four initiatives under the road map, leaving the task of expanding on them to younger SDP members who will also serve as project managers.

They were legal executive Ariffin Sha, 28; medical student Xavier Tan, 24; founder of a creative agency Judy Tay, 37; and Mr Shawal Yeo, 35, the party’s deputy head of branding and communications.

Of these, Mr Ariffin, who also founded online media outlet Wake Up Singapore, was the only one who contested in the May General Election.