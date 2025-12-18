‘This medal is so special’: Max Maeder on golden SEA Games kitefoiling debut
The 19-year-old’s dominance was sealed well before the final day of his event, with victories in all his races leaving rivals with no chance of overtaking him in the standings.
SINGAPORE: In his first appearance at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Max Maeder needed no time to make an impression, delivering a kitefoiling masterclass to claim gold with a perfect run – and a day to spare.
“This medal is so special to me,” a beaming Maeder told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Wednesday (Dec 17) from Thailand’s Pattaya, where the sailing events were held.
“This medal is something that I definitely always wanted to win for Singapore, for everyone back at home. I'm happy (and) I've seen a lot of positive reactions so far.”
Maeder’s dominance became mathematically unbeatable before the final day of racing – a fact the 19-year-old himself did not immediately realise until he returned to Jomtien Beach, where cheering supporters greeted him, after Tuesday’s races.
“I was surprised,” he recalled.
“Everyone showed up on the beach and was like, ‘Yay, congratulations!’. I was like, ‘What's going on?’ And they told me that I won.”
By that point, Maeder had swept all 12 races across the first three days of competition, leaving his rivals with no pathway to overtake him in the standings.
Despite already securing gold, he vowed to “be a sportsman” and give his best on the final day – a promise he kept by cruising to victory in all four remaining races on Wednesday.
Thailand’s Joseph Jonathan Weston claimed silver, with Warner Janoya of the Philippines taking bronze.
‘A LITTLE BIT MORE PRIDE’
Even for a decorated athlete who has already won Olympic bronze and collected world, European and Asian titles, this SEA Games gold carries a unique emotional weight for Maeder.
“It is a Games medal, and these are always a little bit more special than … events that are not multi-sport,” he said.
“It’s always with a little bit more pride, a little bit more at stake, a little bit more pressure with these types of Games environments. (There’s a) feeling of community when you're here.”
Behind his flawless results is rigorous preparation, and Maeder credits his new team for sharpening his focus and discipline.
The six months he spent with his team refining his work ethic and establishing a process proved instrumental in guiding him through the competition and shaping his performance, he added.
This was the first time kitefoiling featured at the SEA Games.
The teenager – already a global star in the sport – knew all eyes were on him.
“Yes, I felt some form of responsibility to present myself well, to represent our nation. I always feel pressure and nerves – they're part of the game,” he said.
“(But) the process-oriented approach that me and my team have to racing – it helps, because you're just focused on tasks, and that makes it easier to deal with everything.”
A YEAR OF UPS, DOWNS & LESSONS
Maeder also acknowledged that 2025 has not been completely smooth-sailing.
Last month, he finished fourth at the Formula Kite Youth World Championships – the first time in four years that he was not on the podium at an international event.
“It’s definitely one experience to remember (and) take away from,” he said.
“I've learned a lot. The year had a lot of ups and downs. It has, I feel, equipped me very well for the coming year.”
To grow the sport in Singapore, Maeder believes enthusiasm is just as important as support systems for nurturing future talent.
“In Singapore, there is (already) a great environment and infrastructure for sports in general, and water sports,” he said.
“So perhaps, it's about being happy to go outside, being happy to be in the water and under the sun (and) enjoy the elements.”
Even as he celebrates his triumph in Pattaya, Maeder’s gaze is already fixed on the long-term campaign, including a push for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
With Singapore hosting the SEA Games in 2029, he hopes kitefoiling will return to the programme.
“I definitely intend to continue competing and performing at the highest possible level that I can achieve,” he said.
“As a team, we're giving everything. And I really do hope that they hold kitefoiling in the SEA Games again on home soil, because that would simply be legendary.”
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!