Avvir Tham becomes first Singaporean man to win SEA Games diving gold in 60 years

BANGKOK: Avvir Tham became Singapore's first men's diver to win SEA Games gold in six decades on Wednesday (Dec 17).

In the men's 1m springboard final at the Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus' Aquatic Center, 21-year-old Tham registered a personal best score of 370.35, ahead of Thailand's Chawanwat Juntaphadawon and Malaysia's Yong Rui Jie.

The last Singaporean win to win gold was Hui Peng Seng at the 1965 Games, then known as the South East Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games.

Tham clinched silver in the same event at the 2022 Games, and a bronze in the 3m springboard at the last edition in Cambodia.

Compatriot Max Lee finished fourth, with a personal best score of 319.35.

Tham's gold is Singapore's first diving gold since 2017.

Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian, who had initially taken silver, were upgraded to gold at the Kuala Lumpur Games after Wendy Ng, one half of Malaysia's winning duo, failed a doping test.