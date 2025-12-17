Singapore wraps up silat campaign with SEA Games gold on final day of event
There was controversy at the Impact Arena in Bangkok as members of the Malaysian silat team attacked event referees and organisers following an unfavourable result.
SINGAPORE: Pencak silat exponent Dhani Andika Razali struck gold on the final day of competition on Wednesday (Dec 17), even as Singapore fell short of matching its two-gold haul from the previous SEA Games in Cambodia.
Dhani, 20, beat Indonesia's Mustakim Khoirudin 41-21 in the men's tanding (under-45 kg category) at Impact Arena in Bangkok.
However, 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin, 29, was defeated in the final by Vietnamese opponent Nguyen Tuyen Duy 26-5 in the 85 to 90kg category as his bid for a first Games gold continues.
Both Dhani and Ferdous, the older brother of world champion Sheik Farhan Sheik Alauddin, outpointed their Filipino and Indonesian opponents in the semi-finals on Tuesday to reach their respective finals.
Singapore's silat team ended their campaign with three other medals - silver in the men’s artistic regu event and two bronze - Nurin Insyirah in the women's seni tunggal event and Abdul Raaziq in the men's tanding (75 to 80 kg category).
They had brought home 10 medals at the last Games.
Separately, the quarter-finals of the 50 to 55kg event on Tuesday saw controversy as members of the Malaysian silat team attacked event referees and organisers following an unfavourable result.
According to media outlets, including Thai Enquirer and VnExpress International, Thailand’s Jongtima Ruenthong beat Nor Farah Mazlan of Malaysia by virtue of a tie-breaking rule after their bout ended with the two athletes level on points.
Nor Farah, Malaysia’s head coach Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir and other members of the Malaysian silat contingent protested this result, and their protest escalated into a scuffle.
Security and police officers intervened, and the Malaysians left the venue, media outlets reported.
The result was ultimately upheld.
