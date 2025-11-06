SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s cable wakeboarders aim high as sport makes a comeback
Cable wakeboarding returns to the SEA Games after six years, and Singapore’s six-member squad is training hard for a podium finish.
SINGAPORE: After a six-year hiatus, cable wakeboarding returns to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December, and six Singaporean athletes are eyeing a podium finish in Thailand.
The team trains weekly at the Singapore Wake Park in East Coast, navigating a water course filled with obstacles. The athletes hold a handle attached to an overhead cable system and are pulled around the course - while performing tricks and spins on their boards.
Among them is 20-year-old Chia Teck Ian, who started cable wakeboarding consistently about four years ago.
This will be his first SEA Games, and balancing full-time national service with training has not been easy. He makes sure to hit the water every time he books out of camp.
While he is nervous about competing against top wakeboarders from Thailand and the Philippines, Chia said he is grateful for the opportunity to represent Singapore and hopes to inspire others to take up the “niche” sport.
“As long as I put my best run out there, I'll be happy enough that all my training didn't go to waste,” he added.
"Of course, we are competitive as well, so we're going to aim for gold."
Another team member, 16-year-old Tara Lim, said support from their coaches, families and friends will be vital in helping them build confidence.
“If we're scared of doing a trick, or we're tired to go training, they should push us and be like, ‘yes, you can do this’,” she said.
Nurul Farhan Misran, 34, and Clarence Aloysious Batchelor, 20 – who both competed in the 2019 SEA Games – as well as debutants Isabella Tan, 17, and Tyan Foong, 16, make up the rest of the team.
Their coach Yunos Yusop said the six were selected based on their performance and the consistency of their tricks during training.
"When I see them ride, give their all out in every competition … I (hope for) top three in the SEA Games, but we're still eyeing gold. We will give a good fight for the home team, Thailand, and the Philippines,” he added.
WHAT THE JUDGES ARE LOOKING FOR
Cable wakeboarding was first introduced at the SEA Games in 2019, with individual men’s and women’s events. This year, it will be a team event, with each country fielding three male and three female riders.
There will be at least two rounds - a qualifying and a final round. Each competitor performs two laps per round.
They will have to focus on two main things, tricks on features – the obstacles on the course – as well as air tricks. It is not just about landing the hardest tricks, but doing them with flair, precision and confidence from start to finish.
The tricks will be judged on two categories – technical performance and overall impression.
Technical performance
Judges look at what the rider performs – the level and variety of tricks in their run.
This includes a smooth, creative sequence that mixes things up – from flips and spins, to switching stances or adding handle passes. The more diverse and well-connected the routine, the better the score.
Overall impression
The judges assess how the rider performs, focusing on their control, balance and unique style.
Small details count – from how the body is positioned in the air to how smoothly the rider flows from one move to the next.
Team Singapore's wakeboarders will take to the water in Bangkok from Dec 10 to Dec 16.