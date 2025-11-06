SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s cable wakeboarders aim high as sport makes a comeback

SINGAPORE: After a six-year hiatus, cable wakeboarding returns to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December, and six Singaporean athletes are eyeing a podium finish in Thailand.

The team trains weekly at the Singapore Wake Park in East Coast, navigating a water course filled with obstacles. The athletes hold a handle attached to an overhead cable system and are pulled around the course - while performing tricks and spins on their boards.

Among them is 20-year-old Chia Teck Ian, who started cable wakeboarding consistently about four years ago.

This will be his first SEA Games, and balancing full-time national service with training has not been easy. He makes sure to hit the water every time he books out of camp.

While he is nervous about competing against top wakeboarders from Thailand and the Philippines, Chia said he is grateful for the opportunity to represent Singapore and hopes to inspire others to take up the “niche” sport.

“As long as I put my best run out there, I'll be happy enough that all my training didn't go to waste,” he added.

"Of course, we are competitive as well, so we're going to aim for gold."