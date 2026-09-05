Inside Singapore’s secret intelligence agency: Three former SID leaders on threats, sacrifice and service

WORKING WITH MR LEE KUAN YEW

When Mr Teo became SID director in 1979, Mr Lee Kuan Yew was prime minister. Mr Lee worked directly with the agency and would call Mr Teo.

"I can tell you very few public servants have that privilege … The experience of working under these legends is something that is difficult for me to explain to you, but you have to be there," he added.

Mr Lee's attention to detail stood out to Mr Ng, who recalled that the founding prime minister would start by asking them a few questions before drilling down on minute details.

"Part of that is yes, he wants to know the answers, but part of it is to satisfy himself that you are not winging it, that you are not bluffing him, then he can take you seriously," said Mr Ng.

"It was actually a joy to discuss with him because you know his perspectives are both very broad, but he immediately zooms down, then he zooms up again, and then he switches into decision-making mode based on the facts and the assessments that we give him."

Mr Teo also recalled receiving phone calls from Mr Lee at midnight or being told to launch operations on a Friday or Saturday.

“Your weekend is gone," the former SID director joked. "Despite all that, it was worth spending all my time in the public service.

"It was so interesting, inspiring, and the people I worked with showed me that Singapore was in a good place because they were doing all these things – not for the money, not for the power, but to enhance Singapore's well-being and to serve the people of Singapore.

"Because your bosses behave like that, you also behave like that."

Mr Teo took over as director from Mr S R Nathan, who went on to be elected Singapore’s president.

He had big shoes to fill when he took over, he said, adding that there were several officers more senior than him.

One quality he admired about Mr Nathan was his ability to make friends and sustain those friendships over the years.

"He's written cards every year to people that he's met 30, 40 years ago, and his ability to persuade and win over people – that's something that I really respect about him.

"I owe S R a lot, and I will always remember him for what he did for me," said Mr Teo, who later served as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers.

"I hope that the way I ran SID was worthy of his perception of how SID should go," he added.