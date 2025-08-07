US' 100% semiconductor tariff: Singapore firms likely to be hit, with ripple effects on supporting industries

SINGAPORE: The United States' move to impose a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor imports will likely hit chipmakers in Singapore, with potential knock-on effects for industries such as precision engineering and logistics, economists said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 6) said that the new tariff rate will apply to all chips and semiconductors coming into the country, but would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the US or were in the process of doing so.

Still, those in the industry say it is early days and more information needs to be released before they make any business decisions.

The Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) said companies are aware of the announcement, but given the lack of “detailed policy guidance”, most are still assessing the potential impact.

“The general sentiment is one of cautious watchfulness, with concerns focused on supply chain disruption, rising costs, and unpredictability in global trade flows if the tariff is broadly applied,” said executive director Ang Wee Seng, whose association has over 300 member companies from the industry.

Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong had in April cautioned that additional tariffs on the semiconductor and pharmaceutical sectors – if imposed by the US – could strain the global economy further.

"Taken together, these developments have caused significant uncertainty and downside risks to the global economy. And we must be prepared for more shocks and surprises and challenges going ahead," he said during a press conference by the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.