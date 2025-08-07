Apple leads surge in global tech shares after Trump tariff relief

Global technology stocks advanced on Thursday (Aug 7) in a relief rally after the latest tariff salvo from United States President Donald Trump largely exempted industry heavyweights from his threat to impose a 100 per cent levy on chips and semiconductors.

Trump said the new tariff rate would apply to "all chips and semiconductors coming into the US", but would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the US or were in the process of doing so.

Apple stock rose 2 per cent, clawing back most of its losses since the Liberation Day selloff back in April, after Trump's announcement on Wednesday that the company will invest an additional US$100 billion in the US, a move that could help it sidestep potential tariffs on iPhones.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier Applied Materials and chipmakers Texas Instruments, GlobalFoundries and Broadcom - Apple's partners in the investment effort - climbed between 1.3 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

Other US-listed chipmakers also rose, with Advanced Micro Devices up 3.1 per cent and Nvidia up 1.4 per cent, respectively.

"From a high level, the 100 per cent headline number seems intimidating, but in practice we expect a much lower impact," BofA Global Research analysts led by Vivek Arya said in a note.