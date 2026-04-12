A first look at the expanded Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot

SINGAPORE: A track to test train performance, as well as an additional maintenance facility, are among the features of the expanded Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) depot.

The media had a preview of the expanded depot on Friday (Apr 10), which began expansion works in 2022 and is set to be completed in 2027.

The Sengkang West LRT Inner Loop will be closed from Apr 19 to Oct 18 to connect new reception tracks from the expanded section of the depot to the main LRT line.

Expansion of the depot - which is located beside Tongkang station - was done in part to accommodate a new SPLRT fleet of 25 two-car trains.

Seven of these trains have entered passenger service, with the remaining 18 to be deployed by end-2028.

To provide more space to “park” the new trains, the depot is being expanded from the existing 3.5 hectares to 11.1 hectares - or from the size of five football fields to 16 football fields.