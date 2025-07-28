'I would never have suspected there were drugs': Doctor on trial for consuming MDMA at party says drink was spiked

On Monday, Dr Lee resumed the stand to give his testimony while Tan observed in the dock. Both are represented by lawyer Tania Chin.

Ms Chin took Dr Lee through the events that occurred from when he returned to the villa with his partner at about 2.45am on Aug 9, 2023, after briefly leaving for a club.

Upon his return, he found that the number of party-goers had increased, with many unfamiliar faces. He later learned that many of these were foreigners hailing from countries like Australia and the United States.

He commented to one of the party-goers, an Indonesian known as Richard, that the villa was "very crowded".

"I was wondering where all these additional people came from. He was equally puzzled," said Dr Lee, adding that he thought the party would have died down by then.

"I think it was a little bit odd when I asked them who invited them. I didn't even recognise the name of the person who called them as well, I thought it was a little bit odd that people were, like, calling without seeking permissions or something," he said.

Richard then shared with Dr Lee an alcoholic beverage which he said he had taken from another party-goer at the dining area. According to Richard, the drink came from a person who had an "American accent", and who claimed that the beverage was a "cocktail" of the beverages available, which included gin, vodka and coke.

While the defence has sought to call Richard as a witness, the Australian resident has declined to testify for fear of being detained upon entering Singapore.

About an hour later, Dr Lee had a second drink offered by a foreigner. He said he accepted and shared the drink out of courtesy.

Asked if he had asked what the drink was, Dr Lee said he had not as it "looked and tasted" the same as what he had had before. Dr Lee also maintained that he was aware of the kinds of alcohol available as he had made drinks for himself earlier.

When presented with a list to identify the individuals who had offered him drinks, Dr Lee said he was unable to recall as there had been too many people. A total of 49 men had been arrested at the party.

Ms Chin then asked if Dr Lee had suspected his drink had been spiked at that point, to which the latter said "definitely not".

He would not have expected a "benign birthday celebration" which he had believed to be a "safe space" to have drugs, he told the court.

His third drink, also from a stranger, came about an hour after the second.

Each time Dr Lee took the drink, he felt "high", "happy" and a bit "light-headed"; however, he attributed the sensations to alcohol.

At some point, Dr Lee felt overwhelmed by the crowd and went to the pool to take a break. He returned shortly before police officers arrived, at about 5.40am on Aug 9, 2023. Officers had received information about drug-related activity at the villa.

POLICE ARRIVE

Dr Lee said he initially believed that the police were investigating a noise complaint. He then noticed people forming a line to jump out of the bathroom window, which he felt was "odd". One of these people broke his leg from the attempt, according to Dr Lee, although he added that nobody knew who he was as he could not speak English.

"I thought it was just a noise complaint, why would people be jumping out of the window?" he added.

"The lights came on and the whole place was a bit more brightly lit, that was when I realised the extent of the movement of drugs, the extent of how many people were there and the presence of these drug-looking items," he said.