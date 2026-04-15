Serial voyeur who took up part-time student care teacher job not hired at MSF-subsidised centre

SINGAPORE: A serial voyeur who took up a job as a part-time student care teacher and took multiple videos of boys defecating in toilets was not hired at a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) subsidised centre.

Ezekiel Isaiah Tee Xu Jie, who had been convicted thrice before of voyeurism-related offences, pleaded guilty on Apr 1 to three counts of voyeurism, with another two charges to be considered in sentencing.



The 26-year-old Singaporean man specifically targeted boys aged between nine and 15 at a church or student care centres he had applied to work at, or near to, and checked their age before selecting his victims, said the prosecution.



MSF said on Wednesday (Apr 15) in response to CNA's queries that it provides student care fee assistance (SCFA) to eligible children enrolled in student care centres. Centres that wish to offer the subsidies and meet the criteria must be registered as an administrator, it said.



All personnel in SCFA Administrator student care centres, including part-time teachers, who have prolonged contact with students, will undergo a background check, MSF said.

"Individuals with records of offences that could affect the safety and well-being of children and vulnerable individuals may not be employed by the student care centres," the ministry added.

However, Tee was not employed at an SCFA Administrator student care centre, said MSF.



Tee had applied to work as a part-time student care teacher after his release from prison on remission in April 2025. He started work in July that year.

On Aug 2, 2025, he was at a church when he filmed a boy defecating by placing his phone over the partition separating their cubicles.

On Aug 8, 2025, Tee was looking after his class when he felt "an urge to observe young boys defecating", and proceeded to commit the same act with his phone.

Tee was caught when on Aug 13, 2025, an 11-year-old student using the toilet looked up and saw Tee's phone pointed at him.

The student told his teacher what happened and a police report was lodged, with the police arresting Tee later that day and seizing his phone.

Tee admitted that he had committed the offences for his "own pleasure" and that he felt excited watching young boys defecating.