Stamford Catering Services allowed to resume operations after suspension due to 160 gastroenteritis cases
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has lifted the suspension of Stamford Catering Services at Senoko South Road after reports of food poisoning.
“As the licensee has implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed,” the agency said in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 30).
The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of gastroenteritis that affected 160 people who ate food prepared by the caterer between Oct 9 and Oct 13.
None were hospitalised, SFA said.
“To protect consumers from further public health risks, the food business operations of Stamford Catering Services was suspended by SFA from Oct 14 to Oct 29,” it added.
On Oct 14, SFA and MOH said they were investigating three incidents of gastroenteritis that affected 51 people who ate food provided by the caterer on Oct 12.
During the suspension period, Stamford Catering Services cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors, said SFA.
Food handlers also re-attended and passed a course on food safety, while food hygiene officers re-attended and passed the WSQ conduct food & beverage hygiene audit course, it added.
The company also replaced cracked electrical sockets and its covers, and repaired the floor with water accumulation, noted SFA.
Following the lifting of suspension, SFA said it will continue to place Stamford Catering Services under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.
The agency is also considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of food hygiene regulations, it said.
Offenders could be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,500) and, in the case of a continuing offence, fined a maximum of S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.