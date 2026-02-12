Budget 2026: New S$50 million SG Partnerships Fund to back ground-up initiatives

SINGAPORE: A new S$50 million SG Partnerships Fund will be launched to support ground-up initiatives and help them build sustained capabilities and impact, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Feb 12).

The fund will provide differentiated tiers of funding over varying time frames, including grants of up to S$1 million (US$790,000) for larger, multi-year projects, said Mr Wong in his Budget 2026 speech.

The move follows feedback on enhancing the existing Our Singapore Fund, which since 2016 has supported more than 800 projects spanning community-building, sports, and municipal and digital readiness initiatives. Last year alone, it received over 250 applications.

"We have heard feedback on how the fund can be improved – including the need for larger grant amounts, longer funding horizons and broader eligibility," said Mr Wong.

He cited the example of a fire safety awareness initiative by two siblings – seven-year-old Kaizen and nine-year-old Kay – who designed a poster and worked with Nee Soon Town Council to display it at HDB lift lobbies. They also organised a visit to Yishun Fire Station with other children and their families, where they presented care packs and handmade gifts to officers on duty.

“It's a wonderful example that shows anyone, no matter how young, can step up to make a difference,” Mr Wong said.

The next round of Youth Panels will also be launched later this year, giving young Singaporeans further opportunities to work with the government on issues that matter to them. More details will be shared by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo during his ministry’s Budget debate.

EXTENSION OF 250% TAX DEDUCTIONS

Separately, individuals and businesses will continue to receive 250 per cent tax deductions for qualifying donations to Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) until the end of 2029.

The enhanced deduction scheme, first introduced in 2009, had been due to expire at the end of this year.

The Corporate Volunteer Scheme, which offers 250 per cent tax deductions when employees volunteer or are seconded to IPCs, will likewise be extended until end-2029.

Mr Wong said that “giving, volunteering and everyday acts of kindness” showcase Singaporeans’ efforts in nurturing a strong sense of solidarity.

“These actions break down barriers, draw us closer and remind us that we are all in this together. They form the foundation of a ‘We First’ society,” he said.

Beyond financial donations, volunteering time and skills is equally important, he added.

“This spirit of giving can be strengthened when companies make it easier for their employees to serve the community,” he said.

BOOST FOR CULTURE, HERITAGE AND SPORT

Mr Wong said Singapore’s greatest strength lies not just in its policies and plans, but in the spirit of its people.

“Time and again, we have defied the odds – not by chance, but by standing together as one people, especially in our most testing moments, whether it be separation or financial crises or the current geopolitical uncertainties,” he said.

As other societies become more divided, Singapore must continue investing in the bonds that unite its people, he added.

The arts and heritage sector plays a vital role in this effort. “Our cultural and heritage institutions embody this approach – celebrating the richness of each community, while expressing our distinctive Singaporean identity,” said Mr Wong.

“Multiculturalism is a defining part of our identity. We cherish and embrace our distinct cultural traditions and heritage, even as we continue to build common ground and a shared identity that unites us as Singaporeans.”

The revamped Malay Heritage Centre will reopen later this year, and the government will work with the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre to expand its reach and engagement. The Indian Heritage Centre, which just marked its 10th anniversary, will also receive further support to enhance its outreach and programming, he said.

Sport is another unifying force, Mr Wong said. “Through sport, we learn resilience, teamwork, and the determination to press on even when the odds are stacked against us,” he said.

The Sports Facilities Master Plan will continue to be rolled out, with new facilities opening in Punggol, Toa Payoh, Farrer Park and Tengah, alongside revamped sports centres in Hougang and Queenstown.

The Dual-Use Scheme, which allows the public to access sports facilities in schools, will be expanded. More inclusive sports programming will also be introduced to encourage participation across ages and abilities.