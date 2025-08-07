Some minority ethnic groups in Singapore keep food heritage alive through online sales

SINGAPORE: Before making way for the nation’s development, Mr Firdaus Sani’s family once called Pulau Semakau, off the southern coast of Singapore, home.

His mother and grandmother crafted coastal dishes with ingredients sourced from both land and sea.

Five years ago, he decided to honour that heritage by launching an online food business centred on the traditional cuisine of the Orang Laut, also known as the people of the sea. Beloved dishes include Gulai Nenas (pineapples in peppery prawn broth) and Sotong Hitam (fresh squid in savoury squid ink paste).

As the National Day long weekend approaches, Mr Firdaus said he has seen a 30 per cent surge in orders.

“I think the stories that come with (our food) are very important, and how they derive from communities that are no longer living on the southern islands,” he told CNA.

“It's important that these dishes represent something that is bigger, something that is lost.”

Mr Firdaus has turned down offers to expand into a restaurant in order to keep the venture both authentic and manageable for his mother, who does most of the cooking.

“For me, this is intangible cultural heritage. We want to make sure that we're able to upkeep and continue a certain legacy,” he added.

Amid a surge in interest, he is cooking up plans to launch food heritage tours and communal dining sessions under the SG Culture Pass initiative.

The SG Culture Pass gives all Singaporeans aged 18 and above S$100 (US$80) in credits to enjoy local arts, culture, and heritage programmes.