Motorists advised to avoid roads near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31

SINGAPORE: Motorists are advised to avoid the roads near Shangri-La Singapore from May 28 to 31 as part of security operations for this year's Shangri-La Dialogue.

Security checks will be conducted on vehicles in the vicinity of the hotel during that period, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday (May 25), adding that members of the public are "advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

Motorists are also advised to plan alternative routes and avoid roads near the hotel, including Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road.

Drivers can use Scotts Road if they are travelling between the following locations:

Tanglin Road to Stevens Road

Stevens Road to Orchard Road

Tanglin Road to Balmoral Road

Those who are headed to Ardmore Park should travel via Draycott Park or Draycott Drive.

Commercial vehicles - such as those with registration plates starting with "G", "W", "X" or "Y" - will also be prohibited from entering Anderson Road.

Access to the hotel's loading and unloading bay will be scheduled for after event hours.

Parking at the hotel will be limited, and hotel guests are advised to use public transport or make alternative transport arrangements. Vehicles found to have been parked illegally or are causing obstruction will be towed, said SPF.

"We seek the cooperation of members of the public to comply with the traffic and security arrangements."

A "temporary restricted area" will also be in place over Shangri-La Singapore during the event, with aerial and unmanned aircraft prohibited from flying during the following periods:

May 29: 7.30am - 11.30pm

May 30: 7.30am - 7.30pm

May 31: 7.30am - 3.30pm

Offenders may be fined up to S$50,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual three-day security summit that brings together ministers, military chiefs, intelligence officials, diplomats and analysts for speeches and discussions.

This year’s edition will be held from May 29 to 31, with Vietnamese President To Lam delivering the keynote address on Friday night and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expected to speak on Saturday.

The conflict in Iran, uncertainty over US commitments in Asia and rising tensions over Taiwan are expected to dominate the agenda.