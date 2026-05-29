Watch live: Vietnam President To Lam delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Vietnam's President To Lam is the keynote speaker on Friday (May 29) at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence and security forum hosted by Singapore.

Delegates and senior defence officials from 44 countries are at this year's event, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He is scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Mr Lam's visit to Singapore is his first as president of Vietnam. Watch his speech live on CNA.