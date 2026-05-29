Shangri-La Dialogue 2026: Five things to watch

SINGAPORE: Defence leaders, military chiefs and security experts from around the world are gathering in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security summit, which begins on Friday (May 29).

Held against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, the annual meeting comes amid conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, as well as questions about the United States' long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

Washington's strategic priorities, alongside China's rapid military modernisation and growing assertiveness in the region, are also expected to dominate discussions over the three-day forum.

The summit will bring together representatives from 44 countries, including 54 ministerial-level delegates and more than 42 chief of defence forces and senior defence officials from across the Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Vietnamese leader To Lam will open the summit with a keynote address on Friday, while US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to take the stage on Saturday in one of the most closely watched moments of the summit.

Here are five themes to watch at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue.

US ROLE IN REGION AMID IRAN WAR

Hegseth is expected to outline Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy in his address on Saturday, as the Trump administration navigates overlapping crises in the Middle East and ongoing tensions in Europe.

Regional allies will be watching for assurance that the US remains committed to the Indo-Pacific, amid concerns that Washington could be overstretched or increasingly distracted.

"There will likely be some continued anxiety over the unpredictability and volatility of US policy, and the consequences for stability," said Chong Ja Ian, a political scientist at the National ​University of Singapore.

The Iran war has thrown the global economy into ​disarray, driving up oil prices and feeding inflationary pressures across Asia’s import-dependent economies.

"The most pressing issue for Asia would be the US-Israel-Iran conflict and its effects on energy supply," he told Reuters.

Meia Nouwens from the International Institute for Strategic Studies said security developments are now directly affecting energy flows and economic stability in Asia.

"Security ... is having a direct impact on energy security, energy flows to this part of the world, that's impacting economies and growth," she told CNA’s Asia First on Friday.

"I imagine lots of countries will be asking questions about this at the Shangri-La Dialogue, questions around commitments to this part of the world as well," said the senior fellow for Chinese security and defence policy.

Despite the concerns, Nouwen said she expects the US' commitment to the Indo-Pacific to remain firm and that will be the key message that the US would want to send.