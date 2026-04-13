Singapore wary of treating navigational rights in global straits as paid privileges: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore is "very wary" when other countries treat navigational rights and freedoms as discretionary privileges to be negotiated or paid for, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Monday (Apr 13).

“Our position is - under the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, and customary international law, there is free right to transit passage across such straits, and that no one can impose tolls or selectively decide whose ships get access to these waters,” said Mr Shanmugam.

He added that the implications of a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz or straits used in other parts of the world for international navigation were "particularly concerning".

The US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday, after talks between the warring sides in Pakistan collapsed, with US President Donald Trump blaming the Islamic Republic's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Trump had announced on social media that he would blockade the strategic Strait of Hormuz trading route that he has been demanding Tehran fully reopen, after Vice President JD Vance left negotiations with an Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Sunday.