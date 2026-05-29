Commentary: The value of Shangri-La Dialogue in a world increasingly shaped by hard power

The US Navy, for example, has been a strong proponent of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as a basis for freedom of navigation and other practices, even though the US is not a signatory.

Yet, for rules to be written and norms to endure requires persuasion, not coercion. In this light, the SLD’s role in facilitating conversations about Asian security issues with broader regional consultation is both timely and important.

VALUE OF THE SHANGRI-LA DIALOGUE

The SLD is an example of a “track 1.5” dialogue that involves participation from both defence officials and leading academics. It provides opportunities for them to converse and build trust between each other, and this matters in at least two ways for Asia.

First, regional leadership is often in the spotlight. While observers are still interested in whether the American and Chinese defence ministers show up, the SLD is a useful platform for Asian leaders to explain their views and receive constructive feedback.

In 2024, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr spoke at length about his country’s stance on not just maritime security, but issues such as nuclear disarmament and climate change as well.

This year, Vietnamese President To Lam will be delivering the keynote address. While his specific focus remains to be seen, he is the first Vietnamese leader to open the dialogue and will offer his country’s view on pertinent security issues.