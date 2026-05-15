Commentary: Trump’s disinterest not the only reason the Quad is in limbo

SINGAPORE: It may not have quite dissipated like the “sea foam” it was once dismissed as by China, but the Quad is at best idling on the high seas.

The last time leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – India, Australia, Japan and the United States – met was in September 2024. A 2025 summit in India never materialised and there is still no sign of a top-level meeting taking place this year.

Instead, the four foreign ministers will be meeting in New Delhi in late May.

But in the absence of interest from US President Donald Trump, they may struggle to define their larger geopolitical purpose.