Allowing any party to restrict Strait of Hormuz transit could set dangerous precedent: PM Wong

CEBU, Philippines: Allowing any party to weaponise and restrict transit through an international waterway like the Strait of Hormuz could set a dangerous precedent that threatens sea lanes closer to home, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned on Friday (May 8).

“We, too, have very critical waterways which could be disrupted. And if it is disrupted, this would have very severe implications for all of us, and for the rest of the world too," said Mr Wong at the leaders' retreat of the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

That is why ASEAN must uphold the navigational rights and freedoms enshrined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which all member states are party, he said.

Those rights enable the steady flow of global trade across critical sea lanes, Mr Wong stressed.

"So it is in our collective interest to work together, and with others, to ensure that these critical sea lanes remain open, secure and accessible to all."

As the conflict has shown, ASEAN does not exist in isolation, he said.

ASEAN must think creatively about how to work with external partners to enhance its resilience, he said, noting ASEAN's Plus Three partners, referring to China, Japan and South Korea.

The region can also do more with countries like Australia and New Zealand, and engage with countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, he added.

"I think these are all potential trusted partners that we can work together with to uphold rules-based trade, to strengthen supply chains and even to embark on free trade agreement negotiations," said Mr Wong.

Following the retreat on Friday afternoon, ASEAN leaders reaffirmed the region's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation.

This includes a proposal for an ASEAN Maritime Centre in the Philippines, which Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr described as a "central repository for maritime issues and maritime policy that will apply to ASEAN members".

The leaders also released a statement on the response to the Middle East crisis, urging all parties involved to maintain conducive conditions for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire.

In light of recent developments, the leaders agreed to prioritise regional resilience through areas including energy security and food security.

SITUATION IN MYANMAR

Mr Wong also called for ASEAN unity on Myanmar, where the situation remains dire.

Myanmar's recent release of prisoners and reduction of prison sentences are encouraging but still “fall short” of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, said the prime minister.

The Five-Point Consensus, which was last reviewed in October 2025, is a plan adopted by ASEAN to address the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup.

"That includes a full cessation of violence and hostilities. That means no more violence. It includes constructive dialogue with all parties involved," said Mr Wong.

"And while some progress may have been made, we have not arrived at what we set out to do under the Five-Point Consensus."

Singapore's view is that ASEAN has no reason to deviate from the plan, including on Myanmar’s non-political representation at the region’s summits and foreign ministers’ meetings, said Mr Wong, urging a "step-by-step approach".

"Ultimately, Myanmar can only achieve genuine national reconciliation through inclusive and constructive dialogue involving all of Myanmar’s key stakeholders, and the key phrase is all stakeholders," he said.

CAMBODIA-THAILAND TENSIONS

Mr Wong said tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, both valued ASEAN members, impact regional stability.

“We are glad that both sides are continuing to engage one another, and we would encourage both sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through peaceful dialogue and established mechanisms,” he added, thanking the Philippines for coordinating these efforts.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met on Thursday under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's facilitation, a day after deadly border clashes that have flared since July last year.

A ceasefire is currently in place, although Cambodia has repeatedly accused Thailand of violations and occupying disputed border territory, accusations Bangkok rejects.

On Thursday, both sides agreed to have their foreign ministers work on confidence-building measures and to resume bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission.

Mr Anutin described the talks as a "major step" towards peace, saying the two neighbours had most to gain by moving forward together rather than remaining in conflict.