Shanmugam launches new book, says it provides a data point and perspective for future historians

SINGAPORE: Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam launched his new book on Friday (Feb 6), saying that it provides a data point and perspective for future historians.

Titled Policy, Fairness, and Compassion, the book is a collection of his speeches and interviews spanning over 30 years, encapsulating his views on different policy frameworks, issues and considerations on various government positions.

The book also brings together his views on key community and public policy issues.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr Shanmugam said he had been approached by SPH a few years ago to write a book, but he declined for two reasons.

"A good book requires a degree of thought and some time. Second, it should be a useful read, at least for some people," he said.

"In my case, on the first, I didn’t have time to write such a book. And second, there are things I can usefully say, which may or may not be of interest, but they cannot be said. Anyway, not now."

In the end, he said he agreed to their suggestion to publish a collection of his speeches, as he believed it would be useful for future historians and to raise money for charity.



"Ihave been in public life since 1988. The period 1990s to now, Singapore has seen tremendous change," he added.

"Socially, culturally, economically. And our legal frameworks too. I have been fortunate, together with many others, to have had a a ringside view to all of these changes."